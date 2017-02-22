For the first time ever, the Carlson-Reges House designed by Michael Rotondi is up for sale. A collision of industrial materials and a 1920’s era power plant, the home is an iconic work of Los Angeles architecture that was awarded an American Institute of Architects award. It is listed for $12.5 million.

Back in the 1990s, Richard Carlson and Kathy Reges commissioned Rotondi to design the building, intended to serve as the heart of The Brewery, the massive Lincoln Heights live/work art colony that they developed. The home doubled as an art gallery and a kennel for purebred dogs (as well as rescues).

Check out this review by Orhan Ayyüce from a few years ago for more on the project. And head over here to find out more about what makes Rotondi tick.

h/t LA Mag