Junya Ishigami | February 21

junya.ishigami+associates

The Golden Lion award winner for best project at the 12th international architecture biennale will speak on tectonics and environment as he comes to IIT this week. His work, though minimal insertions, shows a connection of purity from art to architecture.

Colonizing Heritage: The Adaptive Reuse of Myanmar's Architecture | February 22

placesjournal.org

The Martin Roche Travel Scholarship recipient Devon Morris will be at the Chicago design Museum this week to speak on his travels to Myanmar. In a constant state of globalization, many countries have to find new approaches to historical conservation and continual re-use of architecture.

Chicago Volunteer Expo | February 26

eventbrite.com

There are plenty of organizations that are looking for design professionals and students to help further their cause. The Chicago Volunteer Expo will bring hundreds of these groups together. Learn about what they do, and how you can help. Included this year are the Frank Lloyd Wright Preservation Trust, Friends of the Forest Preserves, Chicago Park District Nature Areas, Forest Preserves of Cook County and Openlands to name a few.

Follow the link for the full list.

