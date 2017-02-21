Don't tell grad students carting around six-figure debt, but those who wish to learn from one of the masters of architecture can now do so for $90. MasterClass, a San Francisco-based educational video company, is now taking pre-orders for an online class taught by none other than Frank Gehry himself. Students can sign up for the class, which offers "video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more." Here's a trailer of what you'll likely learn as Frank winds his way through his model archive (and memories of nearly six decades of professional practice):