As February draws to a close, we can feel spring already in the London air. If you are already full of 'Spring Cleaning' motivation, make sure you don't miss the NLA's workshops this weekend on home improvement, featuring advice from leading architects.

See the month out with 'Tate Lates'; a Friday night at the Tate Modern, which promises (as always) a jam-packed evening of workshops and art, acompanyed by food, drink, and some of the best views in London.

Don’t Move, Improve! | 25 February

Image: New London Architecture

This weekend, there is a fantastic opportunity for homeowners to improve rather than move homes. The NLA have developed a day full of workshops and talks on the ways in which dwellings can be adapted, regardless of scale, to better fit occupants. One-on-one consultations from experts will fine-tune these ideas, and workshops and walks for all will make this family process, rather than a prescriptive one. Incredibly, this event is free to attend, and is naturally family friendly; a wonderful day out not to be missed.

Tate Lates | 24 February

Image: Tate

This month, the late opening of the Tate Modern is focused on celebrating women in art. Workshops, discussions, performances and a pop-up feminist library will fill the evening with things to do and see. As always, the Tate Lates are set to music from NTS radio, with the spotlight this February on female DJs.

America after the Fall: Painting in the 1930s | 25 February - 1 June

Grant Wood, "American Gothic", 1930. © Friends of American Art Collection 1930.934, The Art Institute of Chicago.

Iconic artworks come together in this exhibition of 1930s American Painting. Having been created in a period of flux, in the wake of the Wall Street Crash, the works express the turbulence of the times. The most recognisable and celebrated piece of the period, American Gothic (pictured), has never before left the US. This rare opportunity to see this, and other works from artists including Jackson Pollock and Georgia O'Keeffe, should not be missed.

Futures Found: The Real and Imagined Cityscapes of Post-war Britain | Open now until 29 May

Park Hill Estate, Sheffield. © Architectural Press Archive / RIBA Collections

In association with the launch of Owen Hopkins' new book, Lost Futures: The Disappearing Architecture of Post-War Britain, this exhibition explores the post-war optimism in Architecture as a tool to build a better world. The exhibition features works by architects such as Erno Goldfinger, James Stirling and Basil Spence, and investigates the experiences, both lived and imagined, for the projects.

Exhibition: Wolfgang Tillmans | Open now until 11 June

Wolfgang Tillmans "astro crusto", 2012 © Wolfgang Tillmans

Having opened last week, this exhibition is already creating a stir. With themes of youth, sexuality, and politics, Tillmans is not fearful of controversy. Still lifes sit beside immersive performance pieces in this retrospective of the 48 year old artist. The exhibition will be open during this month's Tate Lates, a perfect time to look at these 'NSFW' pieces.

