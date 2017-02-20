The joint effort led to aesthetics that showcase a sleek, stylish yet minimalist concept...new digs are steeped in functionality...The improvements were the result of research...The ceilings are reminiscent of flowing table cloths, both for aesthetics and practical use, as they obscure equipment on the kitchen’s ceiling. — San Francisco Chronicle
Justin Phillips goes inside the French Laundry’s new $10 million kitchen. The expansion/revamp/upgrade was a collaboration between Chef Thomas Keller and Snohetta.
