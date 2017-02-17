In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Kitchen Spaces.

↑ Harvey Road House in London, UK by Erbar Mattes; Photo: Ståle Eriksen

↑ Boerum Hill Townhouse in Brooklyn, NY by General Assembly

↑ Hollybank Avenue in London, UK by Studio 304

↑ ELL in Beverly Hills, CA by Domaen LTD

↑ Double Concrete House in London, UK by Inter Urban Studios

↑ Slip House in London, UK by Carl Turner Architects

↑ Photographer's Loft in New York, NY by Desai Chia Architecture; Photo: Paul Warchol

↑ Laurentian Ski Chalet in St. Donat, Canada by RobitailleCurtis

↑ Slot House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography

(Cover pic: Renewed Classic Eichler in Sunnyvale, CA by Klopf Architecture; Photo: Mariko Reed)

