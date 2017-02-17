In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Kitchen Spaces.
↑ Harvey Road House in London, UK by Erbar Mattes; Photo: Ståle Eriksen
↑ Boerum Hill Townhouse in Brooklyn, NY by General Assembly
↑ Hollybank Avenue in London, UK by Studio 304
↑ ELL in Beverly Hills, CA by Domaen LTD
↑ Double Concrete House in London, UK by Inter Urban Studios
↑ Slip House in London, UK by Carl Turner Architects
↑ Photographer's Loft in New York, NY by Desai Chia Architecture; Photo: Paul Warchol
↑ Laurentian Ski Chalet in St. Donat, Canada by RobitailleCurtis
↑ Slot House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography
(Cover pic: Renewed Classic Eichler in Sunnyvale, CA by Klopf Architecture; Photo: Mariko Reed)
