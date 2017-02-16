Hot on the heels of announcing a new initiative to build a miniature city on Mars, the Dubai government has unveiled the first successfully-tested Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV)—aka a flying car. Apparently, they will begin operations as early as July.

Manufactured by the Chinese company EHANG, the vehicle measures 3.9 m in length, 4.02 m in width, and 1.6 m in height. It’s a one-seater that can carry a load of up to 100kgs. The “flying car” can fly for a maximum of 30 minutes at a crushing speed of 160 kph. The maximum cruising height is 3000 feet.

According to Khaleej Times, the vehicles have no key ignition, but rather a touch screen where the rider puts in their destination. While the vehicle is auto-piloted, the trip is monitored via a command center.

Watch a video of it in action here: