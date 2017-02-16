Relax, you don't need new glasses: the closely spaced, suspended panes of glass on Giovanni Vaccarini's SPG Headquarters in Geneva purposefully create a blurred/vibrating effect, especially when viewed from a distance.

However, producer The Piranesi Experience and filmmaker Claudio Esposito have made a film about the SPG called "Deep Into the Surface" which, according to the filmmakers "investigates the abstract and conceptual dimension that architect Giovanni Vaccarini imparted to the façade system that characterizes the building of the SPG Headquarters in Geneva. A game made of simple rules, whose reiteration produces a complex play of elements to the point that its perception varies with weather and lights. The photography by Fabio Paolucci and the original soundtrack by Populous underline the exploration of these qualities and let the spectator perceive the depth of the surface and its apparent movement." You be the judge: