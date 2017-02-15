The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have revealed the five finalists for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture — Mies van der Rohe Award. The Award, the official architecture prize of the EU, comes with €60,000.
This year’s finalists are:
Name of work: deFlatKleiburg, Amsterdam, NL
Offices: NL Architects and XVW architectuur, Amsterdam
Authors: Walter van Dijk(NL) and Xander Vermeulen Windsant (NL)
Name of work: Ely Court, London, UK
Office: Alison Brooks Architects, London
Authors: Alison Brooks (UK)
Name of work: Kannikegården, Ribe, DK
Office: Lundgaard&Tranberg Architects, Copenhagen
Authors: LeneTranberg (DK) and BojeLundgaard (DK)
Name of work: Katyn Museum, Warsaw, PL
Office: BBGK Architekci, Warsaw
Authors: Jan Belina-Brzozowski (PL) and Konrad Grabowiecki(PL)
Name of work: Rivesaltes Memorial Museum, Rivesaltes/Ribesaltes, FR
Office: Rudy Ricciotti, Bandol
Author: Rudy Ricciotti(FR)
