Here's the Spring '17 lecture series lineup for the Kent State University CAED - Florence Program.

Feb 7

Dan Dorell / DORELL.GHOTMEH.TANE

Mar 7

David Trottin / PERIPHERIQUES

Apr 4

Fuensanta Nieto, Enrique Sobejano / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

Apr 11

Alfonso Femia, Gianluca Peluffo / 5+1AA

Lectures begin at 7:00 p.m. at Palazzo Vettori Via Cavour 26.

More info at ksuflorencecaed.net.

