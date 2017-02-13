In the town of Marly-le-Roi, just outside of Paris, a new residential project by Karawitz Architects gives new meaning to the idea of curb appeal. Set on a leafy street lined with fenced-in houses, the Marly House strives to open up to the street through a series of innovative strategies. It still has a fence, but perforations give passers-by a glimpse into the garden.
According to the architects, “Everything is a pretext to awaken the curiosity of the passers-by, [from] the pre-grayed larch cladding that envelops the whole thing right up to the rafts, thanks to the absence of covers, to the fold of the main facade—which opens a perspective towards the garden.”
The Marly House is raised up and access is made from this underground space, which doubles as a carpark. Inside, the ground floor is marked by fluid connections between the three primary spaces, which orbit around a central fireplace and a prefabricated steel staircase.
Check out more images as well as drawings in the image gallery.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?