In the town of Marly-le-Roi, just outside of Paris, a new residential project by Karawitz Architects gives new meaning to the idea of curb appeal. Set on a leafy street lined with fenced-in houses, the Marly House strives to open up to the street through a series of innovative strategies. It still has a fence, but perforations give passers-by a glimpse into the garden.

According to the architects, “Everything is a pretext to awaken the curiosity of the passers-by, [from] the pre-grayed larch cladding that envelops the whole thing right up to the rafts, thanks to the absence of covers, to the fold of the main facade—which opens a perspective towards the garden.”

The Marly House is raised up and access is made from this underground space, which doubles as a carpark. Inside, the ground floor is marked by fluid connections between the three primary spaces, which orbit around a central fireplace and a prefabricated steel staircase.

Check out more images as well as drawings in the image gallery.