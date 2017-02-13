Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

Here's a glimpse of the lecture events happening at the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Architecture for Spring '17.

Feb 15

James Carpenter / Founder, James Carpenter Design Associates

“Light in the Public Realm”

Feb 17

Thom Mayne / Founder, Morphosis

"Multiple Agendas”

Mar 3

Craig Dykers / Founding Partner, Snøhetta

Current Work

Mar 30

Santiago Calatrava / Founder, Santiago Calatrava Architects & Engineers

“Exploring the Art of Construction”

SYMPOSIA

Mar 11

“Origination”

Mar 31

“Architecture, Phantasmagoria & the Culture of Contemporary Capitalism”

For event times and locations and additional events, click here (PDF).

More info at arch.gatech.edu.

Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!

Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.