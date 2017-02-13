Talks, debates, networking, and art fill the evenings of coming week, including an interactive and immersive Saturday night at the RA, and Autodesk's Design Night at the newly transformed Design Museum. Brave the cold, and head to a talk on the future of the city, or on the future of the profession... whatever you do this week, staying in shouldn't be one of them.

Additionally, this coming weekend is the last chance to get to the Beazley Designs of the Year showcase at the Design Museum before it closes on Sunday.

Check back regularly to keep up to date with London's latest happenings and our weekly recommendations!

Think | Drink | Architecture | 21 February

Image: RIBA

The RIBA are hosting a night for its student members to provide an opportunity to network and think about the future of the profession. Speakers include Carl Turner, Carl Turner Architects, and Vinesh Pomal, Levitt Bernstein. There is an extensive networking session following 6 quick-fire talks, which is a great opportunity for part I and part II students (and those in year-out placements) to discuss ideas, and connect with others in the city.

Design Night: London | 16 February

Photo: Autodesk

Autodesk's Design Night has graced the cities of San Francisco, Paris, and Tokyo, and now lands in London. The Design Museum, which was opened late last yearafter its transformation by John Pawson, OMA, Arup, and Allies & Morrison, will act as the venue for this 'high-tech' night of exploring the future of design and technology and how we can transform the world.

Late night at the RA: New Soviet World | 18 February

Unknown artist, Advertisement 'Of course, cream-soda!',1926. Photo © Provided with assistance from the State Museum and Exhibition Center ROSIZO.

As part of the Royal Academy's exhibition on Russian Artin the revolutionary period, this late night will plunge attendees into the avant-garde world of 1920s Soviet creativity and idealism. There will be plenty of oportunities to dress up in traditional costume, explore geometry, step inside recreated spaces, or eat a traditional meal with a traditional accompaniment - vodka.

Architecture on Stage: Baukuh | 15 February

Image: see cover pic above

Baukuh, a practice based in Italy, recently completed House of Memory (pictured) in Milan. The project houses five associations which work to archive the violent, turbulant mid-20th century in Italy. Directors of the firm will also be joined on stage by Stefano Grazini who is launching his book about the project.

Spatial Practices Spring Series: Fundamentals – Public Art | 16 February

Minima Moralia, a pop-up, modular studio, created by Tomaso Boano & Jonas Prišmontas to provide space for designers, sculptors, painters, musicians and other creatives. Image: Tomaso Boano & Jonas Prišmontas

Chaired by architectural critic Oliver Wainwright, this talk forms part of the Spacial Practices Series and explores the role of art in the urban environment. The overarching theme of these talks is the pressure faced by London of housing the future population; the capital is expected to reach 10 million inhabitants within the next 10 years. This talk will look at the incorporation of public art in new developments, how creatives can resist being driven out of central London, and the role of the artist themselves in regeneration of inner-city areas.

