“With a click of the button, someone could order a custom-cut, flat-packed home online, and construct it by hand with the help of their friends and neighbors in a matter of days,” states Kate Schwennsen, professor and director of the School of Architecture at Clemson University. Students at the school have created a construction method that could significantly ease the building of low-tech sustainable housing.

Comprising an interlocking tab-and-slot connection system, the sim[PLY] Framing System is “intuitive and easy”, according to the press release. The buildings “come together much like a 3D puzzle” without nails. Instead, connections are fastened using steel zip ties and screws. That means disassembly is just as easy.

The system uses locally-sourced plywood that has been CNC fabricated. All construction plans are digital and can be used by any CNC router.