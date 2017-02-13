Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Cabaret Series: ha ha ha (The Funny, the Witty, and the Grotesque) | February 14, recommended by Alexander Walter

Tucker Marder, "Stampede!", 2015

"Seldom the focus in dominant discourses of art, design, and architecture, there is a recurring interest in the explorations of irony, satire, and the grotesque as a means of critique of the status quo," reads the preface of this latest Storefront event, presented in conjunction with the ongoing Freeman & Lowe installation, Paranoia Man in a Rat Fink Room, in search for the intersections between humor, art, and architecture.

Architecture of Independence - African Modernism | Opening on February 16, recommended by Justine Testado

Independence Arch, Accra (Ghana) designed by the Public Works Departments, 1961. Photo © Manuel Herz.

From the Vitra Design Museum to the Graham Foundation, this exhibition has made its way to the Center for Architecture. Based on the book edited by Manuel Herz, “African Modernism” tells the complex history of nation-building in postcolonial Africa during the late 1950s-60s. Browse through some 700 photographs (including original shots by Iwan Baan and Alexia Webster), as well as archival materials, historical photos, newspaper clips, postcards, videos, plans, and sketches.

The Casual Pleasure of Disappointment | Opening on February 16, recommended by Nicholas Korody

The Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard is known for his provocative, immersive installation work. Recently, he's been collaborating with the creative director Babak Radboy on a unisex fashion line entitled "The Casual Pleasure of Disappointment". This will be the first presentation of the fashion-cum-art line, "which violently embraces the obsessive and self-destructive aspects of fashion and consumerism".

