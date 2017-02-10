“We Were Strangers Once Too” by hybrid research group The Office for Creative Research reminds us yet again that immigrants make America great, and that upholding the values of showing love and respect for all is as important as ever...The [public data sculpture serves] as a small yet impactful reminder of the diverse communities that make NYC what it is. — Bustler
