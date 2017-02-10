City officials revealed Wednesday a slew of improvements for Chicago’s tallest building, the Willis Tower. Totaling up to $500 million, the renovations will include six floors of new retail space, an outdoor deck and a winter garden—all intended to entice tourists into the Tower. Other potential new amenities include a rooftop skating rink and a 50,000 square foot digital attraction. Officials said that 5,000 Skydeck tickets will be given each year to Chicago schools. $100,000 will be donated to Project Pipeline, a program for young people.

The project, which is spearheaded by the building’s owners the Blackstone Group L.P., will begin this month and end in the summer of 2019. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the project should create 2,500 jobs.

h/t DNA Info