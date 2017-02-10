For the last few weeks, California has been pummeled with heavy rainstorms — a rare, and (for some) appreciated relief from the dry conditions that have plagued the state for the past few years. But those of us who were hoping the storms might have signified an end to the state’s serious drought will be disappointed. According to hydrologists, there’s probably no storm capable of ending the state’s water shortage. We’re just consuming way too much for the clouds to keep up. California is the country’s largest agricultural producer. But that requires massive amounts of water, particularly for crops like almonds and walnuts.

And as if that isn’t depressing enough, apparently one-third of the planet’s major aquifers are being drained. Scientists believe that in the next few decades, global food production will be reduced by around 350 million tons due to water shortages. That’s about the same as the entire U.S. grain harvest. In California, up to 22% of irrigated farmland may have to be abandoned.

h/t Reveal News

