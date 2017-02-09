Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Check out these upcoming lectures at the Yale School of Architecture for Spring '17. Unless noted otherwise, lectures begin at 6:30 p.m. in Hastings Hall (basement floor). Doors open to the public at 6:15.

Feb 23

Karsten Harries

"Running Out of Space? Architecture and the Need for a Post-Copernican Geocentrism"

Mar 30

Maria Gough

"Architecture as Such''

Apr 6

Tom Phifer

"Four Museums and Other Work"

Apr 7

Kazuyo Sejima

"Environment and Architecture"

Keynote address for the "Material Light::Light Material" symposium

Apr 18

Bryan Fuermann

"Art in Context: Kew Gardens and the Role of Caroline, Augusta, and Charlotte in the Formation of its History"

at Yale Center for British Art: 1080 Chapel St. New Haven

Apr 20

Mikyoung Kim

"Please Touch"

For more event info, click here or visit architecture.yale.edu.

