Researchers armed with Ikea furniture, board games, and plastic-wrapped meals, wanted to know how people would handle themselves if airlines swapped those cramped rows of miserable seats for something more imaginative. They tested something A3 [the California-flavored startup-within-a-multinational-corporation at Airbus] calls “Transpose”—a conceptual modular cabin that offers a bevy of in-flight activities: a facial over here, a latte over there, a spin class up front. — Wired

Think that’s weird? Well, once the plane lands, a crew can pop out one interior and toss in a new one, moving things about to create the next flight’s passenger experience.

According to the article, this idea might not ever actually take off. There's a host of regulatory as well as logistical issues. But it's a serious project that Airbus has a dedicated team working on!