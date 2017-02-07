How does Santiago Calatrava's Oculus encapsulate the complex history and significance of its site? In this brief video from filmmaker Jeff Durkin, Calatrava's elaborate transit hub canopy is sited in its aesthetic and social contexts via a series of carefully selected voice-over news clips and aesthetic commentary. Here, the horror of 9/11, the beauty of human perception, and sweeping shots of the architecture itself are layered to create this filmmaker's interpretation of what the Oculus is. Watch it here: