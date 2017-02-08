The effects of last summer's Brexit are starting to be measured within the architectural community, and they're dramatic: according to a press release issued by RIBA, in a survey of its members 40% of U.K.-based non British EU nationals are thinking about leaving the country, while 60% of RIBA's members have seen their projects delayed, cancelled, or just plain scaled back. The news isn't all grim: according to the survey, many members are trying to look on the bright side (or at least trying to identify the bright side). As RIBA notes:

From trade agreements with new markets, reform of the UK’s public procurement system and increased public sector and private sector investment, our members have made it clear that with the right decisions the short-term impacts of Brexit can be mitigated, and the UK can position itself as a global facing nation. In response to the concerns and opportunities raised by its chartered members, RIBA has today published a set of five priority recommendations for Government:

Global by Design: How the government can open up new opportunities for UK architects. In order to maintain and strengthen the UK as a global hub for architecture, the Government must ensure the UK:

1. Has access to the best talent and skills

2. Signs trade agreements that open access to foreign markets

3. Provides support for education, research and innovation

4. Takes action to address the UK’s competitiveness crisis including infrastructure investment

5. Maintains common standards and low compliance costs.