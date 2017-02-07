Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Don't miss out on the USC School of Architecture's lecture series for Spring '17.

Jan 11

Craig Dykers / Snøhetta, Oslo + New York City

Feb 8

Kathryn Gustafson / Gustafson Guthrie Nichol, Seattle + Paris

Mar 29

Jinhee Park / SsD, New York City

Apr 12

Florian Idenburg / SO-IL, New York City

Apr 19

Vo Trong Nghia / Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Ho Chi Minh City + Hanoi

Unless noted, all lectures begin at 6:00pm in the Gin D. Wong, FAIA Conference Center, Harris Hall. Lectures are free and open to the public.

Learn more here, or visit arch.usc.edu.

