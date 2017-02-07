A study conducted by Indiana University's National Study of Student Engagement reveals that architecture majors spend the most time outside of their classes studying, beating out even engineers. On average, an architecture major will spend 22.2 hours a week working on projects and generally furrowing their brows, while those head-in-the-clouds chemical engineers spend only 19.66 hours a week. Before taking home the "Living on Ramen in the Studio" prize, however, it's worth noting that pretty much every major has to spend some time outside of classes studying: even those undertaking PR + advertising spend an average of 12.17 hours in exterior academic pursuit, according to The Tab.