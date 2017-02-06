It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

500 Years of Utopia | Open now until February 9, recommended by Nicholas Korody

Utopian thinking orients much of the most radical thinking in architecture. But what exactly does it mean to strive for a "non-place"? Head over to USC to check out an exhibit that examines the history of "Utopia" and utopian thought—before it ends this week!

Moholy-Nagy: Future Present | Opening on February 12, recommended by Justine Testado

A II (Construction A II) by László Moholy-Nagy, 1924. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

LACMA will debut a can't-miss retrospective of Hungarian artist/painter/influential Bauhaus teacher László Moholy-Nagy this Sunday. As the first U.S. retrospective of the artist in almost 50 years, the exhibition will showcase over 250 of his works—including some never-before-seen pieces and a large-scale installation of Room of the Present, which Moholy-Nagy first envisioned in 1930.

Focus Iran 2: Contemporary Photography and Video | Open now until May 7, recommended by Alexander Walter

The Craft and Folk Art Museum on Wilshire Boulevard presents a new exhibition that offers a glimpse into contemporary Iranian culture as captured by emerging and mid-career artists from both inside and outside the country.

