The Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait—a gleaming $770 million cultural complex designed by SSH—caught fire on Monday, a mere three months after it opened to the public. The fire started on the building’s titanium, geometric-patterned roof during maintenance work. According to a report, nobody was injured and the fire has since been extinguished. But the incident will probably push back the opening of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, which was planned for Thursday.

