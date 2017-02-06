University lectures and research exhibitions are starting up for the new year.

Here is your list of things to do in Chicago over the next couple of weeks.

Lecture: Yvonne Farrell | February 15

Image credit: Grafton Architects

Yvonne Farrell of Grafton Architects has been invited to speak at IIT this month. The Dublin firm has given shape to many institutional buildings across Europe since its founding.

Fresh off an announcement that she will be one of the curators for the 16th International Architecture Exhibition we look to get a glimpse into what lies ahead in 2018.

Vladimir Radutny Architects – Firm Tour | February 16

Image credit: Mike Schwartz (c)

Recently honored Dubin Family Young Architect Vladimir Radutny is opening his doors to the Young Architects Forum. Much of Radutny’s work include community and residential spaces that respect the quality of craft. Always active in materiality and detailing, this is an opportunity to witness these traits in person. RSVP requested.

After the tour Young Architects Forum will convene at Joy District for a social hour. All are welcome.

Spaces without drama or surface is an illusion, but so is depth | February 16

Image: Aldo Rossi, "Teatrino Scientifico, Scena con Cabine," 1978. Courtesy of the Fondazione Rossi.

The newest exhibition at the Graham Foundation kicks off on February 16th with a gallery opening. ‘Spaces without drama or surface is an illusion, but so is depth’ will compare theatrical stages with architectural scale models. Wonne Ickx and Ruth Estevez will be on hand to speak about their newest exhibition and will conclude with a reception afterwards.

