This week, the focus is on the people we design for, in both a literal and figurative context; from a talk explicitly on the relationship between architect and the public, to the consideration of the concept of 'home'. Inhabitants and the public have certainly been a key focus for designers in recent years, and with the internet facilitating increasing feedback and conversation on projects, it is interesting to see this take centre stage through exhibitions and talks.

Check back regularly to keep up to date with London's latest happenings and our weekly recommendations!

Architecture and Citizenship: Who are we designing for? | 13 February

Image: Museum of Architecture

The Museum of Architecture continues it's theme of looking at not only what we design, but who we design for, in this talk about the relationships between architects and the public. Considering both the scale of the public users for any given project, the discussion will explore individual, family, community, city, region, country and international inhabitants/users, and look at how the needs from these members of the public define and progress a scheme.

Thinkspace: Corruption | 14 February

Image: The Bartlett School of Architecture

Medical doctor and academic Anita Berlin, literary scholar Greg Dart, and artist Richard Wentworth will be taking to the stage to discuss the ideas of corruption in public and creative realms. The event will be a platform from which to explore whether corruption can in fact be utilised as a tool in creating new work, rather than corroding what has already been done. Chairing the evening is will be UCL vice provost and Chadwick Professor of Engineering, Nick Tyler.

David Hockney at the Tate | 9 February - 29 May

David Hockney Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) 1972 Private Collection © David Hockney Photo Credit: Art Gallery of New South Wales / Jenni Carter

David Hockney, now approaching 80, is one of the most prolific artists of our time, with his work spanning media from video to hand-drawing, across six decades. The exhibition, which opens this week, is a chance to see works together, which have not only never been situated in the same room previously, but many pieces which have never before been publicly viewed.

Do Ho Suh: Passage/s | Open now until 4 March

Courtesy the Artist, Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong, and Victoria Miro, London (Photography Thierry Bal). © Do Ho Suh

This exhibition, held in the fantastic ex-warehouse Victoria Miro gallery, opened last week and has since been dominating social media with its artwork from South Korean artist Do Ho Suh. The showcase of works explores the concepts of home, migration, boundaries, and identity, through his huge translucent fabric structures.

Revolution: Russian Art 1917–1932 | 11 February - 17 April

Boris Mikhailovich Kustodiev,Bolshevik, 1920. Oil on canvas. 101 x 140.5 cm. State Tretyakov Gallery Photo © State Tretyakov Gallery.

One hundred years after the Russian Revolution, this exhibition at the RA seeks to show how the 15 year period between revolution and famine was a time of inspiration and of flourishing art. Both historical and critical, this exhibition will show the optimism of the times, as well as the hubristic downfall.

To book for next week:

SUPERLOCAL O miles Production Tour | 18 February

and

Game, Set and Match! Games night fundraising for Landaid

Image: The Design Museum

A couple events to book in for next week include a tour of the North Kensington community of makers, and a retro games night with New London Architecture.

Both events are sure to sell out, so it is worth grabbing a ticket while you can!

Find more events in London here.

Also keep track of our weekly event picks for New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.