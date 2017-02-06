Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Architecture + Technology: Pedagogy in an Age of Disruption | February 9, recommended by Nicholas Korody

Architects tend to lean technophile or luddite. In recent years, the former has definitely seemed to win out. After all, the world around us is pretty much the result of emerging tech. But we rarely tend to reflect on how we use—and, importantly, teach—technology in architecture. This talk is intended to critically examine the role of tech in architectural pedagogy.

Stagecraft: Models and Photos | Opening on February 9, recommended by Justine Testado

Image via Columbia GSAPP.

Stagecraft is an intriguing take on the “exploration of the picturing of objects and the crafting of images”. The exhibition features dramatically staged photos by James Ewing, who photographed six architectural models of significant 20th-century buildings that were built by GSAPP students between 1994 and 2003. Opening night starts with a panel discussion featuring Kenneth Frampton, James Ewing, Amale Andraos, and Irene Sunwoo.

Breuer Revisited: New Photographs by Luisa Lambri and Bas Princen | Open now until May 21, recommended by Alexander Walter

The Met Breuer. Photo: Ed Lederman.

This new Met Breuer show exhibits the photographic approach that the artist Luisa Lambri and the photographer Bas Princen took towards four monumental modernist Marcel Breuer buildings from the middle of the 20th century, investigating distinct architectural experiences.

