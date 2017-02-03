Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

The Syracuse University in Florence will kick off their latest lecture series on February 7, featuring speakers like Javier Galindo of JGCH, Sam Jacob, Yasmin Vobis of Ultramoderne and more. The school also has upcoming exhibitions and symposia.

Lectures take place in Piazzale Donatello, 25 at 17:30, unless otherwise noted.

LECTURES

Feb 7

Javier Galindo

Feb 21

ECÒL

Feb 28

Sam Jacob

Mar 13

Andrew Holder

Mar 21

Yasmin Vobis

Mar 29

Matilde Cassani

EVENTS

Feb 16

Present Tense

18:30-20:00, Piazzale Donatello 25

Recent unbuilt building projects from emerging architectural design offices across Europe and North America. Featuring work by: 2A+P/A, baukuh, Design w/ Co., Fala Atelier, LAMAS, NEMESTUDIO, Norell/Rodhe, OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen, Point Supreme, SO-IL, T+E+A+M, and UNULAUNU

Feb 25

Outfits

16:00-19:00, La Triennale di Milano

How young architects construct their identities through the development of architectural outfits. Featuring Matilde Cassani, Ambra Fabi and Giovanni Piovene of PIOVENEFABI, Andrea Zanderigo of baukuh.

Apr 4

Landscapes of Reuse

16:00-19:00, Piazzale Donatello 25

Experts from design disciplines to discuss concepts and strategies for the reuse of landscapes and infrastructure in the early 21st century. Featuring Julia Czerniak, Thomas Doxiadis, Ilmar Hurkxkens, Chris Reed.

More info here.

