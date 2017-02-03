Storytelling has the magical ability to influence our perception of the world we live in, and such observations couldn't be more valuable in the field of architecture. The Fairy Tales Architecture Competition captured the imaginations of architects everywhere when Blank Space first launched the 2014 edition. Every year, architects, designers, artists and the like are invited to write and illustrate their very own architectural narrative.

The competition brings up both evergreen topics and timely issues that constantly press on the minds of architects, but the submissions themselves vastly differ from year to year. What kinds of stories will the 2017 edition tell?

The big winners announcement will happen at Washington D.C.'s National Building Museum on February 6 — so be on the lookout for the winning entries right here on Archinect and Bustler on Monday night!

In the meantime, here's a flashback to the winning entries in the previous Fairy Tales competitions.

2016

↓ 1st Prize: "Welcome to the 5th Facade" by Olson Kundig - Alan Maskin, Jerome Tryon, Kevin Scott, Gabriela Frank & Katie Miller.

↓ 2nd Prize: “Parisian Lullaby" by Hagai Ben Naim.

↓ 3rd Prize: “12 Nautical Miles” by Kobi Logendrarajah.

2015

↓ 1st prize: “Empty” by Zigeng Wang.

↓ 2nd Prize: “Beautifully Banal” by Alexander Culler and Danny Travis.

↓ 3rd Prize (tie): “CTRL C - CTRL ME” by Pauline Marcombe, Helene Marcombe, and Jay Robinson.

↓ 3rd Prize (tie): “Screenland, By A Pixel” by Samantha Lee and Zhan Wang.

2014

↓ 1st Prize: “Chapter Thirteen” by Kevin (Pang-Hsin) Wang and Nicholas O’Leary.

↓ 2nd Prize: “Man and Ground” by Anna Pietrzak.

↓ 3rd Prize: “Oscar Upon A Time” by Joseph Altshuler, Mari Altshuler & Zachary Morrison.