On February 6, the UIC Barcelona School of Architecture will launch its 2017 Foros Lecture Series, “The Agency of Architecture”, as part of their 20th anniversary celebration. Directed by dpr-barcelona co-founder Ethel Baraona, the series seeks “to give voice to practices that constantly strive to enrich, alter or call into question that which we believe the agency of architecture should be in our own environment”.

Feb 6

Ines Weizman / Professor of Architectural Theory + Director of the Institute for History and Theory of Architecture and Planning at Bauhaus-Universität Weimar

Feb 20

Ippolito Pestellini / Partner, OMA

Mar 6

​GOIG

Mar 20

Markus Bader / Co-founder, Raumlabor + Director of Urban School Ruhr

Apr 3

Rafi Segal / Associate lecturer, MIT

Apr 24

María Langarita / Founder, Langarita-Navarro

May 8

Arno Brandlhuber

More info here.

