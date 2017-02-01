Phyllis Lambert is 90 years strong, and the impact she has made in architecture in the last six decades still resonates to this day. While her influence in architecture is well known, what is Lambert's perspective on her own career? In celebration of her 90th birthday that was on January 24, the CCA in Montreal is currently exhibiting “Phyllis Lambert: 75 Years at Work”. — Bustler

Curated by the CCA Founding Director Emeritus herself, the exhibition highlights milestones like the early days in her career, her iconic role as Director of Planning of the Seagram Building, to her conservation and restoration projects in her native Montreal and abroad.

Find out more on Bustler.