The architecture firm CetraRuddy has announced that it will sponsor a design studio course focusing on housing at the City College of New York. A five-semester long design and research project conceived in tandem with faculty, the program will be part of the school’s Master of Architecture program. According to the press release, this fight is the first of its kind for the City College.

“We are extremely excited about this collaboration,” says Gordon A. Gebert, interim dean at CCNY Spitzer School of Architecture. "The CetraRuddy Design Studio in Housing makes a direct impact by bridging academia and practice together in a meaningful way, and enhancing the education and professional development of students."