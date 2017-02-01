Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Based in Burbank and San Diego, the Woodbury University School of Architecture has plenty of events in store for the Spring '17 semester. Here are some of the upcoming events at both campuses. All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m.

BURBANK CAMPUS

7500 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504

Feb 3

“Womanhouse and WomEnhouse: A Twenty-Year Perspective on Feminism and Architecture” panel discussion

Annie Chu, Christina Magar, Pat Morton, Paulette Singley (moderator)

at Helms Bakery

Feb 7

Doris Sung / Principal, DOSU studio architecture, Los Angeles

Feb 21

Elizabeth Golden / University of Washington and united➃design

Feb 28

Michael Maltzan / Principal, Michael Maltzan Architecture, Los Angeles

Mar 7

Ted Smith / The RED Office, San Diego

Mar 28

Urbanism & Infrastructure panel discussion

Apr 4

Ersela Kripa & Stephen Mueller / AGENCY Architecture, El Paso

Apr 7-8

Unmentionables Symposium @ Helms Bakery

Keynote: Faye Toogood, Designer, London

Panel Moderators:

Billie Tsien / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, Partner

Susan Szenasy / Publisher and Editor in Chief, Metropolis

Edward Lifson / Former Director of Communications for The Pritzker Architecture Prize

SAN DIEGO CAMPUS

2212 Main St, San Diego, CA 92113

Jan 24

Vishaan Chakrabarti / Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), New York

Associate Professor of Practice at Columbia University GSAPP

Feb 10

Lance Wyman and Felipe Orensanz / Lance Wyman LTD, New York and Zooburbia, Mexico City

Mar 24

Library South Series 4.2.1: Talking Spaces

Opening exhibition and discussion with Matthew Higgins, Assistant Professor of Interior Design, San Diego State University

Apr 1

Flores & Prats / Flores Prats Architects, Barcelona

Both Associate Professors at the Escola Tècnica Superior d’Arquitectura de Barcelona (ETSAB-UPC)

For more events, click here or visit architecture.woodbury.edu.

