Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Based in Burbank and San Diego, the Woodbury University School of Architecture has plenty of events in store for the Spring '17 semester. Here are some of the upcoming events at both campuses. All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m.
BURBANK CAMPUS
7500 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504
Feb 3
“Womanhouse and WomEnhouse: A Twenty-Year Perspective on Feminism and Architecture” panel discussion
Annie Chu, Christina Magar, Pat Morton, Paulette Singley (moderator)
at Helms Bakery
Feb 7
Doris Sung / Principal, DOSU studio architecture, Los Angeles
Feb 21
Elizabeth Golden / University of Washington and united➃design
Feb 28
Michael Maltzan / Principal, Michael Maltzan Architecture, Los Angeles
Mar 7
Ted Smith / The RED Office, San Diego
Mar 28
Urbanism & Infrastructure panel discussion
Apr 4
Ersela Kripa & Stephen Mueller / AGENCY Architecture, El Paso
Apr 7-8
Unmentionables Symposium @ Helms Bakery
Keynote: Faye Toogood, Designer, London
Panel Moderators:
Billie Tsien / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, Partner
Susan Szenasy / Publisher and Editor in Chief, Metropolis
Edward Lifson / Former Director of Communications for The Pritzker Architecture Prize
SAN DIEGO CAMPUS
2212 Main St, San Diego, CA 92113
Jan 24
Vishaan Chakrabarti / Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), New York
Associate Professor of Practice at Columbia University GSAPP
Feb 10
Lance Wyman and Felipe Orensanz / Lance Wyman LTD, New York and Zooburbia, Mexico City
Mar 24
Library South Series 4.2.1: Talking Spaces
Opening exhibition and discussion with Matthew Higgins, Assistant Professor of Interior Design, San Diego State University
Apr 1
Flores & Prats / Flores Prats Architects, Barcelona
Both Associate Professors at the Escola Tècnica Superior d’Arquitectura de Barcelona (ETSAB-UPC)
For more events, click here or visit architecture.woodbury.edu.
