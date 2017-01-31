The AIA announced last Friday that Philadelphia architect Alan Greenberger will receive the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award for architectural advocacy and achievement. On the same day, the AIA selected the Enterprise Rose Architectural Fellowship and Lawrence Scarpa for the 2017 Collaborative Achievement Award, which recognizes “distinguished collaborative achievements between allied professionals, clients, organizations, and knowledge communities that have positively impacted and advanced the profession”.

Mann Center for the Performing Arts, one of Alan Greenberger's notable projects in Philadelphia.

Formerly a principal at MGA Partners, Greenberger served as both Philadelphia Deputy Mayor and chairman of the City Planning Commission. He spearheaded the Philadelphia2035 initiative to rewrite the city’s antiquated zoning code, and also completed and approved plans to redevelop the city's 37-mile waterfront. Greenberger is now a Fellow of the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation and a Distinguished Teaching Professor in Drexel University's architecture department. He also serves as chairman of the Philadelphia Art Commission.

The Enterprise Rose Architectural Fellowship and Lawrence Scarpa won the Collaborative Achievement Award for their significant work and dedication in affordable housing and public interest design. The Enterprise Rose Fellowship pairs early-career architects with over 75 organizations that work with underserved communities worldwide. In his 30-year career, Lawrence Scarpa — who is an advisory board member at Enterprise Community Partners — co-founded the A+D Museum and non-profit Livable Places, and proposed the Affordable Housing Design Leadership Institute with Maurice Cox in 2008.

Recipients will be presented with their awards during the 2017 AIA Convention in Orlando.