Over the course of the last 14 months, the AIA’s Equity in Architecture Commission has grappled with how to improve and expand the organization’s commitment to increasing inclusion, equity and diversity in the discipline. Composed of architects, educators and diversity experts, the Commission was formed in 2015 to address diversity issues in architecture—a field with a significant gender gap (in the profession, not in academia), and minority underrepresentation.
“Our resolve and commitment to work toward a more diverse profession is a key value the Institute will not shy away from,” said 2017 AIA President Thomas Vonier, FAIA. “This report gives the AIA a solid framework to move closer to a more equitable and inclusive profession. In the months ahead, we look forward to implementing some of the recommendations put forth.”
The recommendations made by the Committee include:
Check out the full report here.
