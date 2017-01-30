It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Womanhouse and WomEnhouse: A Panel Discussion | February 3, recommended by Nicholas Korody

Womanhouse was one of the most significant art projects in Los Angeles in the '70s. Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro organized a feminist art installation and performance space in an abandoned building that served as the site for bold experimentation and discourse production. Revisit the work and its impact at this panel discussion.

cityLAb, times 10 | Opening on February 3, recommended by Alexander Walter

The A+D Museum hosts a new exhibition in celebration of cityLAB-UCLA's tenth anniversary. Incorporating six original projects by emerging architects, the show takes a look ahead at the next ten years of design and research in general and the architectural future of Los Angeles in particular.

Landmark THIS! Workshop | February 4, recommended by Justine Testado

L to R: Pacific Electric Railway Company Substation No. 8 in Altadena (Photo: Laura Dominguez/L.A. Conservancy); Doumakes House in View Park, the first residence in unincorporated L.A. County to be landmarked (Photo: Christopher Nolasco Photography).

Any historic spots in sprawling L.A. County that you want to see obtain local landmark designation? This workshop will introduce you to the County's new historic preservation program and walk you through the nomination process — from writing an effective proposal to navigating the political process.

