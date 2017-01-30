Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

See which speakers and exhibitions will be taking place at the University of Virginia, School of Architecture's for Spring '17.

LECTURES

All lectures begin at 5 p.m. in Campbell Hall, Room 153 unless otherwise noted. Date and time are subject to change.

Jan 30

Marc Tsurumaki, Dean’s Forum Lecture

Feb 6

Paola Viganò, Thomas Jefferson Visiting Professor

Feb 13

Joel Sanders, Dean’s Forum Lecture

Feb 16

Graham Harman

Feb 20

Garnette Cadogan, Benjamin C. Howland Memorial Lecture

Feb 27

Liz Ogbu - Harry W. Porter, Jr. Distinguished Visiting Professorship

Mar 13

Carme Pinós, Jaquelin T. Robertson Visiting Professor

Mar 15

Paul Jaskot The Thomas Jefferson Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians Lecture

Mar 20

Jane Lubchenco, Lillian K. Stone Memorial Lecture in Environmental Policy

Mar 24-25

Symposium: Race and Public Space

Mar 27

Kingston Heath, Kelly Tukee Lecture in Historic Preservation

Apr 3

Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Graduate Open House Keynote Lecture

Apr 7

Udo Weilacher, Myles K. Thaler Memorial Lecture

Apr 17

Emily Gee James A.D. Cox Distinguished Lecture in Architecture

Apr 13

(Medalist TBD) - Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medalist in Architecture Public Lecture

EXHIBITIONS

Jan 16 – Feb 24

A Body Incorporate

Opening: Feb 3

Jan 21 – Mar 3

ARQUITECTURA AGRONOMIA

Opening: Jan 27

Jan 28 – Mar 17

Manual of Section

Opening: Jan 30

Feb 25 – Apr 1

Pelliccia + Nix

Mar 12 – Apr 14

Yamuna River

Mar 18 – May 12

Carlton Abbott

Opening: March 31

April 2 – May 12

Howland Exhibition

April 15 – Fall Semester

Spaces of Diplomacy

Opening: April 28

May 13 – Fall Semester

Final Student Exhibition

June 1 – Sept 15

Albert Kahn Exhibition

For more info and updates, visit arch.virginia.edu.

