Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
University of Virginia, School of Architecture lecture series for Winter and Spring 2017.
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
See which speakers and exhibitions will be taking place at the University of Virginia, School of Architecture's for Spring '17.
LECTURES
All lectures begin at 5 p.m. in Campbell Hall, Room 153 unless otherwise noted. Date and time are subject to change.
Jan 30
Marc Tsurumaki, Dean’s Forum Lecture
Feb 6
Paola Viganò, Thomas Jefferson Visiting Professor
Feb 13
Joel Sanders, Dean’s Forum Lecture
Feb 16
Graham Harman
Feb 20
Garnette Cadogan, Benjamin C. Howland Memorial Lecture
Feb 27
Liz Ogbu - Harry W. Porter, Jr. Distinguished Visiting Professorship
Mar 13
Carme Pinós, Jaquelin T. Robertson Visiting Professor
Mar 15
Paul Jaskot The Thomas Jefferson Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians Lecture
Mar 20
Jane Lubchenco, Lillian K. Stone Memorial Lecture in Environmental Policy
Mar 24-25
Symposium: Race and Public Space
Mar 27
Kingston Heath, Kelly Tukee Lecture in Historic Preservation
Apr 3
Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Graduate Open House Keynote Lecture
Apr 7
Udo Weilacher, Myles K. Thaler Memorial Lecture
Apr 17
Emily Gee James A.D. Cox Distinguished Lecture in Architecture
Apr 13
(Medalist TBD) - Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medalist in Architecture Public Lecture
EXHIBITIONS
Jan 16 – Feb 24
A Body Incorporate
Opening: Feb 3
Jan 21 – Mar 3
ARQUITECTURA AGRONOMIA
Opening: Jan 27
Jan 28 – Mar 17
Manual of Section
Opening: Jan 30
Feb 25 – Apr 1
Pelliccia + Nix
Mar 12 – Apr 14
Yamuna River
Mar 18 – May 12
Carlton Abbott
Opening: March 31
April 2 – May 12
Howland Exhibition
April 15 – Fall Semester
Spaces of Diplomacy
Opening: April 28
May 13 – Fall Semester
Final Student Exhibition
June 1 – Sept 15
Albert Kahn Exhibition
For more info and updates, visit arch.virginia.edu.
