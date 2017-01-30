The European Commission and the Funació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture—the Mies Van der Rohe Award, also known as the EUmiesaward.

Selected from a pool of 355 nominations, the 40 shortlisted projects reflect “the importance of the new generation of architects who have come strongly to the fore in this edition to show how architecture addresses and provides solutions for a broad diversity of issues related to the city and society, to housing, to cultural facilities, to memory and identity, to refurbishment or new buildings, in a convocation that echoes this diversity more than ever,” according Daniel Mòdol, President of the Funació Mies van der Rohe.

As stated in the press release, a third of the works “tackles the contemporary challenges of housing” and another third “tackles the challenge of contemporary architecture in relationship with built heritage.” The five finalists will be announced in mid-February and the winner of the Emerging Architecture prize in mid-May.

This year’s shortlist “show[s] a decrease in iconic architecture projects,” the jury members noted. Rather, they present a mix of housing projects and cultural facilities, as well as education, accommodation, industry, sport, offices, landscape, mixed-use and social welfare projects.

The shortlisted projects are:

Brussels, BE — NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance of Brussels

Spa, BE — Polyvalent Infrastructure

Lübeck, DE — European Hansemuseum

Fergitz, DE — Barn

Ribe, DK — Kannikegården

Copenhagen, DK — Kvæsthus Pier

Skjern, DK — Skjern River Pump Stations

↑ Granollers, ES — House 1014

Madrid, ES — Museum of the Royal Collections

Barcelona, ES — Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre

Espoo, FI — Suvela Chapel

Espoo, FI — Opinmäki School

↑ Jyväskylä, FI — Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1)

Poigny-la-Forêt, FR — Community Workshop

Ribesaltes, FR — THE RIVESALTES MEMORIAL MUSEUM

Mulhouse, Haut-Rhin, FR — 59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social Housing

↑ Poigny-La-Forêt, FR — Community Workshop

Nice, FR — Ariane futsal sports complex

Dublin, IE — Model School Inchicore

Dublin, IE — Merrion Cricket Pavilion

Milan, IT — Fondazione Prada

↑ Vilnius, LT — Rasu Houses

Nieuw-Bergen, NL — Landmark Nieuw-Bergen

↑ Rotterdam, NL — Timmerhuis

Amsterdam, NL — deFlat Kleiburg

↑ Herøy, NO — Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen

Trondheim,NO — Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers

↑ Averøy, NO — Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project

Warsaw, PL — Katyn Museum

Oeiras, PT — House in Oeiras

↑ Lisbon, PT — Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology

Lisbon, PT — EDP Headquarters

↑ Chaves, PT — Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art

Fagaras Mountain, RO — Take a(l)titude

Stockholm, SE — Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall

↑ Istanbul, TR — Beyazıt State Library Renovation

Bademli, Dikili, Izmir, TR — Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill

↑ London, UK — Holmes Road Studios

London, UK — Shepherdess Walk Housing

↑ Liverpool, UK — Granby Four Streets

↑ London, UK — Ely Court

