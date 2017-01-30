The European Commission and the Funació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture—the Mies Van der Rohe Award, also known as the EUmiesaward.
Selected from a pool of 355 nominations, the 40 shortlisted projects reflect “the importance of the new generation of architects who have come strongly to the fore in this edition to show how architecture addresses and provides solutions for a broad diversity of issues related to the city and society, to housing, to cultural facilities, to memory and identity, to refurbishment or new buildings, in a convocation that echoes this diversity more than ever,” according Daniel Mòdol, President of the Funació Mies van der Rohe.
As stated in the press release, a third of the works “tackles the contemporary challenges of housing” and another third “tackles the challenge of contemporary architecture in relationship with built heritage.” The five finalists will be announced in mid-February and the winner of the Emerging Architecture prize in mid-May.
This year’s shortlist “show[s] a decrease in iconic architecture projects,” the jury members noted. Rather, they present a mix of housing projects and cultural facilities, as well as education, accommodation, industry, sport, offices, landscape, mixed-use and social welfare projects.
The shortlisted projects are:
Brussels, BE — NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance of Brussels
Spa, BE — Polyvalent Infrastructure
Lübeck, DE — European Hansemuseum
Fergitz, DE — Barn
Ribe, DK — Kannikegården
Copenhagen, DK — Kvæsthus Pier
Skjern, DK — Skjern River Pump Stations
↑ Granollers, ES — House 1014
Madrid, ES — Museum of the Royal Collections
Barcelona, ES — Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre
Espoo, FI — Suvela Chapel
Espoo, FI — Opinmäki School
↑ Jyväskylä, FI — Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1)
Poigny-la-Forêt, FR — Community Workshop
Ribesaltes, FR — THE RIVESALTES MEMORIAL MUSEUM
Mulhouse, Haut-Rhin, FR — 59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social Housing
↑ Poigny-La-Forêt, FR — Community Workshop
Nice, FR — Ariane futsal sports complex
Dublin, IE — Model School Inchicore
Dublin, IE — Merrion Cricket Pavilion
Milan, IT — Fondazione Prada
↑ Vilnius, LT — Rasu Houses
Nieuw-Bergen, NL — Landmark Nieuw-Bergen
↑ Rotterdam, NL — Timmerhuis
Amsterdam, NL — deFlat Kleiburg
↑ Herøy, NO — Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen
Trondheim,NO — Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers
↑ Averøy, NO — Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project
Warsaw, PL — Katyn Museum
Oeiras, PT — House in Oeiras
↑ Lisbon, PT — Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology
Lisbon, PT — EDP Headquarters
↑ Chaves, PT — Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art
Fagaras Mountain, RO — Take a(l)titude
Stockholm, SE — Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall
↑ Istanbul, TR — Beyazıt State Library Renovation
Bademli, Dikili, Izmir, TR — Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill
↑ London, UK — Holmes Road Studios
London, UK — Shepherdess Walk Housing
↑ Liverpool, UK — Granby Four Streets
↑ London, UK — Ely Court
See all the submitted projects here.
