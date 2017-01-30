Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Check back regularly so you don't miss out. Have a look at our latest NYC event recommendations.

Housing Brass Tacks: Hud, Hud, HUD! | January 30, recommended by Alexander Walter

Donald J. Trump's nomination of Ben Carson as director of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and thus instrumental America-great-again-maker, has stirred up a troubling deal of uncertainty about the agency's future and that of millions of people depending on HUD's various programs. The Architectural League's inaugural Housing Brass Tacks discussion attempts to explain the Department's budget, mission, and policy implementation. Oh, and there will be wine, too.

Queer Art at the Edge | February 1, recommended by Nicholas Korody

L to R: Sheila Pepe - Photo by Rachel Stern; niv Acosta - Photo by Amos Mac; LJ Roberts. Image via mcny.org

In this strongly anti-LGBTQ political climate, thinking and talking about queer issues and culture is incredibly important. This panel discussion includes some really significant queer artists discussing the role of queer identity and community for the work. Considering the (pathetic) shortage of queer thinking in architectural discourse, it's a good idea to head to this panel to learn some things from our friends in the art world.

Stefan Al Book Talk: “Mall City: Hong Kong's Dreamworlds of Consumption” | February 1, recommended by Justine Testado

Image via Amazon.

Stop by the Skyscraper Museum for a book talk with architect and urban designer Stefan Al, editor of the recently published “Mall City: Hong Kong's Dreamworlds of Consumption”. The book analyzes Hong Kong's vertical urbanism, particularly its podium-tower mega-complexes where residential or office towers up to 26 stories tall are built on shopping malls.

Also keep track of our weekly event picks for Los Angeles, London, and Chicago.

Find more events in New York City here.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.