On the somber occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the 10 shortlisted proposals for the UK Holocaust Memorial Design Competition have been publicly revealed. The proposals were designed by the 10 star-studded teams who were invited to submit concepts this past fall. — Bustler

↓ Adjaye Associates and Ron Arad Architects

With Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Plan A and DHA Designs





↓ Allied Works

With Robert Montgomery, The Olin Studio, Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Allied Info Works, Arup, Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture, PFB Construction Management Services Ltd, BuroHappold and Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners





↓ Anish Kapoor and Zaha Hadid Architects

With Sophie Walker Studio, Arup Lighting, Event London, Lord Cultural Resources, Max Fordham, Michael Hadi Associates, Gardiner & Theobald, Whybrow, Access=Design and Goddard Consulting





↓ Caruso St John Architects, Marcus Taylor and Rachel Whiteread

With Vogt Landscape Architects, Arup Lighting and David Bonnett Associates





↓ Diamond Schmitt Architects

With Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Martha Schwartz Partners and Arup





↓ Foster + Partners and Michal Rovner

With Simon Schama, Avner Shalev, Local Projects, Samantha Heywood, David Bonnett Associates, Tillotson Design Associates and Whybrow





↓ heneghan peng

With Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Event, Sven Anderson, Bartenbach, Arup, Bruce Mau Design, BuroHappold, Mamou-Mani, Turner & Townsend, PFB, Andrew Ingham & Associates and LMNB





↓ John McAslan + Partners and MASS Design Group

With Lily Jencks Studio, Local Projects and Arup





↓ Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects and David Morley Architects

With Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Hemgård Landscape Design, Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, Dani Karavan and Arup





↓ Studio Libeskind and Haptic Architects

With Martha Schwartz Partners, BuroHappold, Lord Cultural Resources, Alan Baxter, Garbers & James and James E. Young





The jury is expected to pick the winning design this summer. However, they will consider public feedback in making their final decision, so tell them what you think*!

*Send feedback to ukhmf@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. You must specify the design team to which you are referring when providing feedback.