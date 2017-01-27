Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

Don't miss these upcoming lectures — and book signings! — in the New York Institute of Technology School of Architecture and Design for Spring '17.

Feb 1

Keller Easterling

“Split Screen”

at 16 W. 61st St., 11th floor auditorium, Manhattan Campus

Feb 15

Kenneth Frampton

“A Genealogy of Modern Architecture”

at NYIT Auditorium on Broadway: 1871 Broadway, Manhattan Campus

Mar 28

Ilija Vukorep

“About Castles, Robots, and Ripples”

at 16 W. 61st St., 11th floor auditorium, Manhattan Campus

Mar 29

José Aragüez

“The Building”

at 16 W. 61st St., 11th floor auditorium, Manhattan Campus

Apr 12

Stan Allen

“Body of Work”

at NYIT Auditorium on Broadway: 1871 Broadway, Manhattan Campus

Exhibition: Apr 3-May 5, 2017

Apr 26

Peter Eisenman

“Eisenman, Ford, Perbellini: Mentoring by Other Means”

at Steelcase, Inc.: 4 Columbus Circle 58th Street, New York

All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m. and are followed by a book signing.

For more info and updates, visit nyit.edu/architecture.

Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!

Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.