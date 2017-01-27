Elon Musk has received the go-ahead for another wild transit idea: a tunnel beneath Los Angeles. Intended to ease the city’s notorious traffic, it’s not clear where Musk intends to dig, besides that it will start near his Hawthorne office, about 5 minutes from LAX.

Musk’s been railing against the city’s traffic for months, and it seems he’s actually taking action. Apparently, he’s considered the city’s seismic instability in the planning process. “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging,” he said on Twitter.

For the most part the news, which came from his Twitter, has been met with incredulity. The office of city planning said they were unaware of the plans, but the tech mogul said the boring would start in about a month.

The name for the new company that will be in charge of the project, should it actualize, is “the Boring Company.” “Boring, it’s what we do,” said Musk.