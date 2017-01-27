DATA Architects, a young French firm, has designed a waste sorting space in an unexpected corner of Paris—the space beneath the city’s ring-road. The ring-road demarcates the edge of the Paris you imagine when you think of the City of Lights, and the beginning of what used to be the heart of the city’s industry. For several decades, the area has seen the emergence of a slew of formally-daring architectural and urban objects: Bernard Tschumi’s Parc de la Villette and, most recently, the Philharmonie of Jean Nouvel. According to the architects, “To fit into this area, the waste sorting center becomes an object of curiosity too and transforms the underside of the ring-road in a flowing milky way.”

