Designed by the former Foster + Partners architect Ken Shuttleworth’s Make practice, 1 Leadenhall will have 540,000 sq ft of office space, as well as 50,000 sq ft of shops and cafes on the ground, first and second floors. A public terrace will overlook the roof of the adjacent Grade II-listed Victorian market. Construction is due to start next year and the building is expected to open in 2021. — The Guardian

1 Leadenhall, so named due to its location next to the historic Leadenhall Market, will be 182.7-metre (600ft) and 36 stories high. The £400m skyscraper is one of the several new towers being built in the surrounding area, including 1 Undershaft that will be the second-tallest building in Western Europe nearly 300 meters tall and also the reworked 22 Bishopsgate or Pinnacle as it's been nicknamed.