Larger than the entirety of Monaco, the VDNKh is a trade show and amusement park in Moscow that houses, alongside other things, a slew of historical national pavilions and teaching spaces. Recently, an urban farm was added to the site, intended to serve as both a leisure space and an educational opportunity for children and adults. Designed by the Moscow-based studio Wowhaus, the project includes a completely new building and several pavilions set in a bucolic landscape.

The project, aptly titled “Urban Farm”, houses goats, donkeys, sheep, cows, rabbits, chickens, geese and ducks. An “orangery” is divided into three zones: one for hydroponic cultivation of herbs and vegetables, one for flowers in soil, and one for exotic plants in tubs. The spaces are designed so that they can also be used for public lectures.

Additionally, there’s a cooking school for children, a “woodland library”, a fishing area and picnic areas. The Urban Farm isn’t just about agriculture, though. The site will also host workshops on pottery, woodworking and other crafts.