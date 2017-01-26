Carme Pinós was featured in Conversation with Orhan Ayyüce. They talked about her belief that "Responsibility gives us freedom" and the poetics of practice.

Plus, Nicholas Korody penned The Exhibitionary Complex. Therein he makes reference to "blood money" and how a "vast architecture of corporate relationships supports and enables the exhibition of architecture today."



Newsflash; Working overtime is a fact of life for US designers according to latest AIGA Design Census. 3tk wasn’t impressed "Meh - so do a lot of other people...i feel architecture is not so bad in nyc. Our office is mostly under 50/wk, with half the senior PMs and most of the junior staff designers working 40". Bulgar Blogger and others argued "Its not how many hours you work, its how efficiently you work….Yes- there are times when there are ambitious deadlines and presentations etc, but most of the time, if you have to work so much more overtime, you are either getting abused, or you are a terribly inefficient employee…"

Reacting to the news that LA was selected for George Lucas's Museum of Narrative Art. sameolddoctor griped "I hate it when architects try to justify their highly formalist agenda by using nature and sustainability as an excuse. Who the fuck are they kidding? Just be honest and say that we want to create an iconic structure."

The new Deborah Berke Partners-designed Cummins Indy Tower, officially opens this month. Donna Sink provided some on the ground reporting and a glowing review "It's a beautiful building. I was on a construction tour with the local AIA and also attended the public opening to showcase the art that was commissioned and/or installed...The quality of light throughout is wonderful...If I teach again in the future I'll definitely use this as a good example of one of my personal pet peeves that tends to get ignored in school: the treatment of the ground plane as a significant aspect of the overall design."

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks, including the Neutra Studio and Residence (VDL House). Orhan Ayyüce took the opportunity to recognize the great work of Sarah Lorenzen, director of Neutra VDL House "The house was in shambles just a few years ago, literally falling apart and neglected with leaky roofs eroding the structure. Thanks to her, the house was not only saved from slow death but also became more accessible to public and appreciated. It definitely deserves to be a National Historic Landmark and a lot of credit goes to Sarah."

Hollywood and Vine: Architecture of the Internet Celebrity by Marc Maxey and IN-Accessible by Ke Li are just two of the projects from the latest Ten Top Images on Archinect's "Student Work" Pinterest Board.





Mitch McEwen was interviewed in the Sampsonia Way. The chat touched on Pittsburgh-- reparations, algorithms, autonomy and Black American poetics, gentrification, and other topics.

Last month Indigo Waterfall, a site-specific light installation in Tokushima, Japan, by Hong Kong based firm spatial practice, opened.

Those looking for work in CA, might consider applying to be an Architectural Associate (Interior Design) for City of Santa Monica.

Jamie Evelyn Goldsborough quoted Witold Rybczynski, on visiting the Harold Washington Library Center, in Chicago.



The 2017 UIC Barcelona School of Architecture’s Foros lecture series, directed by architect, critic and curator Ethel Baraona Pohl, will interrogate "The Agency of Architecture".

The School of Architecture in the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, at UIC, is searching for a Douglas A. Garofalo Fellow, for the 2017–2018 academic year. Applications must be received by 11:59pm CST on January 30, 2017.

Woodbury San Diego Architecture Chair Catherine Herbst received the AIA San Diego chapter Merit Design Award, together with Todd Rinehart of the firm Rinehart Herbst, for the project, Bee Squared Apiaries.

JeromeS has been dealing with a meddlesome inspector. Most folks advised looking at the big picture, meaning "Do you plan on working with this inspections office again". Or as Everyday Intern put it "I agree with Jerome in theory, but in practice I'd just suck it up and strap it on".

ArchitectCraze is thinking about Surrealism, Video Games and Architecture, as a final year project topic. randomised kept answers short and to the point, yes to both. For his part mightyaa suggested researching casinos, cruiseships, large Vegas hotels and other interiors which try "to trick you in how the space is perceived". Also, neuroscience.

Finally, CK81 was looking for help on a NYC R5B Density Factor question b3tadine[sutures] quipped "Any architects in here?!" After reviewing the footnote jcarch confirmed "Assuming your 20' dimension is your street frontage, then you should be able to use the 1,350 number. So you can convert to a 2 family."



Margaret Anderson talked with academics and design professionals about Decolonizing U.S. Design Education

