Combining the swiftness of contemporary dating with the decades-long process of urban planning, the city of Santa Monica has introduced "CitySwipe," an app that allows you to comment on everything from transportation to building design to the availability of fine dining in Santa Monica's downtown.

You don't even have to live in Santa Monica to weigh-in (there's a swipe for that). As civic data gathering goes, it is definitely more fun than the census, and more pictorially honest than most hook-up apps.