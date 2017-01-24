In response to the all-too-familiar “nature-deficit disorder” in society these days, participants in this year's competition had to create inventive “Playsages” that would inspire, if not remind, today's tech-savvy kids — and adults — to spend more time outdoors. Out of 162 proposals from 30 countries, six lucky designers had the winning schemes that will be exhibited during the 2017 International Garden Festival starting June 23. — Bustler
Here's a glimpse of the winning projects:
↓ LA CHRYSALIDE by landscape architects Gabriel Lacombe & Virginie Roy-Mazoyer
↓ PAYSAGE EUPHONIQUE by MANI
↓ L'ESCALE by Collectif Escargo
HAIKU by architects Francisco A. Garcia Pérez & Alessandra Vignotto
SOUNDCLOUD by Johanna Ballhaus, landscape architect & Helen Wyss, architect
↓ THE WOODSTOCK by Atelier Yok-Yok
